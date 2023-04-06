Kiara Advani Chills In Kashmir, Cheeky Fan Says Don't Leave Sidharth Malhotra Alone Home Otherwise...

Kiara Advani has been making headlines ever since she got married to Sidharth Malhotra. Well, the actress is currently in Kashmir shooting for her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She has been constantly sharing updates on her social handle. Recently, she shared a picture of her shooting in minus 3 degrees.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a picture in which we can see her posing in the snow. Kiara is looking gorgeous in the picturesque background of Kashmir. She is wearing a silver-coloured shiny puffer jacket which the actress has paired with black pants and black puffer boots. She has left her hair open and wore grey coloured shades.

Several fans took to the comments section and reacted to the post. Fans couldn’t help but drag Sidharth Malhotra in their comments. A fan cheekily commented, “Ghar jao. Siddharth akela hai mein aa jaaungi uske paas." “Siddharth kaha hai," teased another.

Take a look at the post here

It is worth mentioning here that the Shershah actress and Kartik Aaryan will be collaborating for the second time after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. This will also be Kiara’s first film after her marriage. The shooting is currently going on in Kashmir and the lead actors are sharing a lot of glimpses from the location.

Kiara Advani has a couple of films in her kitty as well. She also wrapped up RC 15 with Ram Charan before her marriage. SatyaPrem Ki Katha is directed by Sameer Vidwans. The title was originally slated to be Satyanarayan Ki Katha. Jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures, the drama is scheduled to be released theatrically on 29 June 2023.

Kartik, on the other hand, will be next seen in Shehzada, Hansal Mehta’s social drama Captain India and Anurag Basu’s musical drama Aashiqui 3. The actor will also be a part of Hera Pheri 3 with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

