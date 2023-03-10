Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone - Bollywood Diva's Fees For Tamil, Telugu Movies REVEALED; Find Out Here

With the success of RRR, south cinema has gained momentum. The new-age filmmakers are looking forward to introducing popular actresses from Bollywood to make their movies reach audiences beyond the southern states of the country. Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, and Jahnvi Kapoor are set for their new films in south cinema. But can you guess how much these actresses are charging for these flicks?

Kiara Advani’s Fee For RC15 Revealed

Shershaah actress Kiara Advani made her acting debut in south cinema with Bharat Ane Nenu. She co-starred with Mahesh Babu in the 2018 Telugu film. Later, she appeared in Vinaya Vidheya Rama alongside Ram Charan. It was released in 2019. But her recent successes in Bollywood have made her a top choice for filmmakers in the south. As per a report by the Times Of India, Kiara is being paid over Rs 4 crore for her role in Ram Charan’s next. The film is being helmed by S. Shankar.

Deepika Padukone Takes Whopping Amount For Project K

Deepika Padukone will soon appear in Project K, alongside Prabhas. It is one of the most-anticipated films. As per several media reports, Deepika Padukone is receiving a sizable payment for Nag Ashwin’s directorial. A report in India Today stated that Deepika has signed Project K for around Rs 10 crore. This is Deepika Padukone’s first Telugu film and in addition to the actress and Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan plays a pivotal role in it. The film is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

Janhvi Kapoor To Make Her Telugu Debut Too

The new age star, Janhvi Kapoor, is also ready to set foot in the Telugu film industry. Janhvi will make her south film debut in a Koratala Siva movie alongside the RRR star Jr NTR. The Bollywood actress signed the film recently and it has been reported that she is being paid for it very well. As per India Today, the actress is earning about Rs 4 to 5 crore for NTR 30. The shooting for the film is most likely to start in April and it will be released in mid-2024.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt reportedly received Rs 9 crore for her role in SS Rajamouli’s global hit RRR. The film has mesmerised everyone in India and abroad and its song Naatu Naatu has earned an Oscar nom in the Best Song category.

