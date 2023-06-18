Kiara Advani Drops Monochrome Photos With Her Two ‘Darling Dads’ On Father’s Day

Today, everyone is celebrating Father’s Day. Social media is filled with special messages and celebrities are also seen sharing a lot of throwback, unseen pictures on social media. Kiara Advani also took to her social media handle to wish her darlings’ dads.

She dropped monochrome photos and wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa. And Happy Father’s Day to my two darling dads #Blessedwiththebest". Looks like today it is also her father’s birthday. The actress in the first photo can be seen dancing with her father and in the second photo she is seen holding Sidharth Malhotra’s father’s hand. In no time, it grabbed attention from all corners. One of the fans wrote, “So sweet sid ke dad ko bhi wish Kiya kiara ek hi Dil hai kitne baar jitogi."

Take a look here: