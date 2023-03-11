Has Ram Charan Changed After RRR Success? Kiara Advani Says... | Exclusive

After the consecutive success of films like Shershaah (2021), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera (all released in 2022), actor Kiara Advani has emerged as one of the most sought-after names in the film industry. Currently, she has her hands full with Satyaprem Ki Katha and reports suggest that she might also headline filmmaker Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming romantic comedy and a heist thriller titled Lamb. But the one film that stands out from her upcoming filmography is RC15. Touted to be a political thriller, it marks her return to the Telugu film industry after four years. Interestingly, her last Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019) also saw her paired opposite superstar Ram Charan.

In a freewheeling chat with News18, Kiara shares her excitement about her onscreen union with Ram again. She exclusively tells us, “It’s always lovely working with Ram. He’s a very, very fine actor and an excellent dancer. And this film will see both of us in a very different light."

What also makes her happy is the fact that she is being directed by ace filmmaker Shankar in the film. Talking about it, Kiara says, “It was my dream to be directed by Shankar sir. He’s an incredible director. He creates magic onscreen. The film has been in the making for a while. I resume shooting this month. There’s a lot in store for us and I’m really excited to show this one to the audience." For the unversed, Shankar has directed Tamil blockbusters like Boys (2003), Sivaji: The Boss (2007), Enthiran (2010), and 2.0 (2018).

While Ram has a slew of hit films to his credit, it is filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s epic action-adventure film RRR that shot him to worldwide fame. The song Naatu Naatu from the film has bagged a nomination in the Best Original Score category at the 95th Academy Awards, which is slated to take place on March 13. Not only was he nominated for the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards but he also recently revealed that he is all set to make his Hollywood debut. But Kiara states that this newfound global stardom hasn’t changed him at all.

“I met him after RRR. We also shot together after the release of the film. He’s still the same. He’s so grounded. He’s a humble and wonderful person. That’s what makes him the star that he is," the Guilty (2020) and Kabir Singh (2019) actor remarks, adding that she ‘would have loved’ it if Ram and his wife, Upsana Kamineni Konidela, could attend her wedding with actor Sidharth Malhotra on February 7 this year.

Quiz her if the audience would get to watch her doing more South films in the recent future and the 31-year-old says, “I hope so. I would love to. It all depends on the script. It took me a while after my last film to finally sign this Telugu film. But it came with such an amazing cast and set-up. And once I got to know that Shankar sir is going to direct me, it was a no-brainer. I had to do this film!"

Speaking about her plans ahead, Kiara says, “I hope to do one South film every year. But let’s see… If the audience wants to see me, I’ll definitely continue doing more South films. And I don’t think we should call refer to them as South films, anyway. We’re all making Indian films and we should start getting used to saying that."

