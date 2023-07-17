Kiara Advani FINALLY Reacts To Doing War 2 With Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR: ‘I’d Really Love To But…’

Kiara Advani has finally broken her silence about her casting in War 2. A few weeks ago, it was reported that Kiara has been roped in by Yash Raj Films for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2. While this had fans excited, Kiara had not reacted to the claims. In a new interview, Kiara was asked about her casting in War 2 and while Kiara had a smile on her face, she said she is not in a position to comment on the film and her casting.

“While I would love to do an action film, I would love to work with all the people you have mentioned, I cannot speak further on any other movie. Until a production house announces what’s next, I can’t speak on it. Though I would really love to on many other projects but I stay tight-lipped for now," she said on the Film Companion’s Front Row.