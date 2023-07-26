Kiara Advani Gives Flying Kiss To Sidharth Malhotra's Mom During Ramp Walk, Video Goes Viral

Kiara Advani shared an adorable moment with Sidharth Malhotra’s mother at the India Couture Week in Delhi. Kiara, who opened the 16th edition of ICW on Tuesday, gave a flying kiss to her mother-in-law during her ramp walk for Falguni Shane Peacock’s show. While Kiara lives in Mumbai with hubby Sidharth Malhotra, her in-laws stay in Delhi.

A video of Kiara making a heart gesture for her mother-in-law during her ramp walk has been winning the hearts on the internet. She even met her mother-in-law after the show and gave her a tight hug. One fan wrote, “Both their families are so adorable, civilised and classy! They actually are perfect for each other @kiaraaliaadvani @sidmalhotra." Another on said, “Awww the hand hold, so wholesome."

Kiara Advani looked regal in pink as she walked the ramp for ace couturiers Falguni and Shane at the first day of the 16th edition of India Couture Week in Delhi to a packed audience. Living up to the hype created by Barbie, the movie, Advani beautifully aced her ramp walk with aplomb.