Kiara Advani Is Beauty To Behold In Latest Picture, Netizens Call Her 'Prettiest'

Kiara Advani is everyone’s favourite for a reason. She often drops her gorgeous pictures on social media, leaving everyone in complete awe. On Thursday afternoon too, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor shared a picture of herself which is now winning everyone’s heart.

From this closeup picture, not much about Kiara’s outfit can be discussed except the fact that it is white, simple and beautiful. Kiara opted for minimal makeup and looked prettiest as always.

Soon after the picture was shared online, fans rushed to the comment section, complimenting the actress. “Prettiest human alive!" one of the fans wrote. Another user called her “My white angel". “Gorgeous", a third comment read. Several other users also dropped red heart and fire emojis. Check out the photo here:

Kiara Advani recently returned from Japan after enjoying a vacation in the country with her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra. Earlier this week, Kiara shared a picture from their vacation on her Instagram stories in which she was seen holding Sidharth’s hand. “Take Me Back," she wrote. Prior to this, the two were also seen holding hands at the airport as they returned from Japan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will soon be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. It is a romantic movie, the trailer of which was released recently. The film also marks second collaboration between Kartik and Kiara. The two were also seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, which was also widely appreciated by all, Besides Kartik and Kiara, Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles. Satyaprem Ki Katha will hit theatres on June 29, 2023.