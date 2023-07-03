Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan Receive Standing Ovation for SatyaPrem Ki Katha; Actors Get Emotional

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan on Sunday treated their fans with a surprise as the duo visited a theatre playing SatyaPrem Ki Katha. As soon as Kiara and Kartik entered the theatre, the actors were welcomed with a standing ovation and the loudest cheers.

Both Kartik and Kiara looked visibly emotional as they thanked the audience with folded hands. Sharing a video of the beautiful moment, Kiara wrote, “When the audience gives us a standing ovation, that’s when you realise magic has been created. A moment to cherish forever. All I want to say is Thank You from the entire team of SatyaPrem Ki Katha." Kartik also shared the video and said: “This Standing Ovation isn’t just for Sattu and Katha but for the entire team that worked tirelessly towards this result."