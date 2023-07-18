Kiara Advani Says She Auditioned for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha: 'I Don't Want to See...'

Kiara Advani revealed she auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha but did not land the part. The actress, who was recently seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha, revealed that she had auditioned for what appeared to be Kareena Kapoor’s role in the Aamir Khan film many years ago. Looking back at the audition, Kiara felt that she might have not been good in it and hopes to never see the audition reel.

The JugJugg Jeeyo star revealed the interesting anecdote when she was asked if she would audition for parts in the future, much like Kareena did for Laal Singh Chaddha. “Yes, absolutely. In fact, I also auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha. At that time I didn’t know it was for Laal Singh Chaddha. I really don’t want to see that audition though. I really must have been terrible. It was many many years ago," she said, speaking with Film Companion.

Aamir Khan had confirmed last year that Kareena wasn’t the first choice for Laal Singh Chaddha. Appearing on Koffee With Karan 7, Aamir said, “(The casting director) showed us her video. Kareena was in that ad too. We were looking at video for someone else. Advait (Chandan) and I were watching the video," he said. When Karan asked who the ‘newbie’ was, Aamir brushed it off by saying that it wasn’t important but confessed, “That girl also was very good. No doubt about it. But when we saw Kareena in that, we were lost in Kareena."