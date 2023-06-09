Kiara Makes Rare Appearance With Sasu Maa, Sidharth's Mom, As She Joins Her For Shoot

Looks like Kiara Advani is having a fun work day with her mom and mother-in-law beside her. The actress was earlier spotted in town stepping out of her vanity van. The trio are truly dishing out major family goals. A video of the same has gone viral now.

In the video, Kiara looked all things gorgeous in a deep pink saree. She had her hair tied to a neat pony tail and completed her look with oxidised jhumkas. Soon after she stepped out, her mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra and mom Genevieve Advani were also seen stepping out of her vanity and accompanying her. Fans dropped in heartfelt comments on seeing the video. One of them wrote, ‘Lovely family😍❤️’. Another one wrote, ‘How Sweet’.

Have a look at the video :

Advertisement

Kiara Advani married Sidharth Malhotra on February 7 this year in the presence of their close friends and family members in Rajasthan. They fell in love with each other while shooting for their hit film Shershaah. The couple later hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.