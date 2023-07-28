Kiara Advani Packs On PDA With Sidharth Malhotra In Mushy Pic, Jets Off To Romantic Birthday Vacay

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently the most happening couple from the tinsel town. The duo that got married earlier this year had sparked dating rumours since the release of their highly-acclaimed film Shershah. While they had stayed mum about it, their bond couldn’t escape the eagle eyes of the fans that were shipping the two actors right from Shershah. Considering the palpable chemistry between the two actors, it’s not a surprise if they like to do something special on important dates. Thus, ahead of her 32nd birthday, the lovebirds are off to an undisclosed vacay spot, as they were papped early morning at Mumbai Airport.

On Friday, popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani shared a clip in which Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani can be seen arriving at the Mumbai Airport. As they walked hand-in-hand, they smiled for the camera. Sidharth Malhotra opted for a white shirt, grey t-shirt and blue baggy pants for his airport look. On the other hand, Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in a peach co-ord set and white top. Before entering the airport premises, Sidharth Malhotra turned and gave a thumbs up to the paps. Kiara Advani also waved for them.

Check out this clip:

Meanwhile, in the comment section, fans were gushing over SidKiara’s perfect jodi. One of them wrote, “These two are made for each other!" Another one commented, “All hearts to protect them!" Someone else said,"Beautiful couple!" A fan also stated,"Yayyy birthday weekend it is! How beautiful these two are!!"

Later, Kiara Advani also shared a cute selfie with Sidharth Malhotra from inside the airport. In the picture, we can see Kiara resting her head on Sidharth Malhotra’s shoulders. Sidharth Malhotra also smiled with her lovely wife in tandem. She also wrote, “Time to fly’ as the caption. Check out the adorable photo:

