Kiara Advani Posts Stunning Photos In Fusion Wear, Hubby Sidharth Malhotra Can't Keep Calm; Photos

Kiara’s charm and beauty have always been the talk of the town. Her social media is filled with jaw-dropping and mesmerising photos, making fans gush over her. To everyone’s delight, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress just dropped a series of photos of herself from a photoshoot, and boy, are the pictures stunning!

She embraced the ethnic style and donned a beautiful red outfit with intricate embroidery on the jacket. The actress paired her look with heavy earrings and kept yet elegant makeup. She captioned it ‘Swipe for clarity Mood Red’. Kiara surely looked red, bold, and beautiful. She definitely painted Tinseltown red, and fans couldn’t agree more. They filled her comment section with compliments; one user called her “Red Beauty," and another wrote, “@sidmalhotra which God did you pray to?." Others spammed her account with hearts and rose emojis. Even Sidharth Malhotra couldn’t stop himself from reacting to his wife’s hotness. He commented with heart eyes and fire emojis under her post, and fans are already swooning over this reaction.