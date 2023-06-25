Trends :Kusha Kapila DivorceSalman KhanSatyaPrem Ki KathaNora FatehiKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Kiara Advani Pregnant? Actress Sparks Pregnancy Rumours After Netizens Claim She Has a 'Baby Bump'

Kiara Advani Pregnant? Actress Sparks Pregnancy Rumours After Netizens Claim She Has a 'Baby Bump'

Kiara Advani has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Advertisement

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 09:02 IST

Mumbai, India

Kiara Advani sparks pregnancy rumours.
Kiara Advani sparks pregnancy rumours.

Kiara Advani has sparked pregnancy rumours with her recent outing in Rajasthan. Married to Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The romantic film also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead. On Saturday, Kiara was seen in Jaipur for a special promotional event. Photos from the event have now sparked pregnancy rumours.

At the event, Kiara was seen wearing an orange bralette with a matching blazzer and a pair of pants. She was seen posing for the cameras with Kartik. While the actress looked gorgeous, a section of the social media noticed a particular picture in which she had a bloated tummy and were soon to jump into speculations that she could be pregnant.

Taking to the comments section of a post by Voompla, social media users claimed they can see a ‘baby bump.’ “We can all see the bump right?" a social media user asked. “Kiara pregnant h kya?" asked another. “Kiara mujhe hi pregnant lg rhi h ya kisi aur ko bhi?" a third user wrote. However, a section of fans also defended Kiara as well. “All those ppl commenting baby bump, do better! promoting unrealistic beauty standards omds."

Advertisement

Kiara married Sidharth earlier this year. Speaking with Mirchi Plus, Kiara said, “Abhi Abhi meri shaadi hui hai. Yeh ek love marriage tha. So naturally, main toh believe karti hoon (I got married recently, and it was a love marriage. So naturally, I believe in true love)."

“Ghar do logon se banta hain. And main bohot khush kismat hoon ki jo mere saathi hain, the man I’ve chosen to live my life with… Mera jo pati hain, he is my best friend. Mere liye he is everything. He is my home. Wherever we are, chaahein kahin bhi ho, mere liye wahi mera ghar hai," she added.

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: June 25, 2023, 09:02 IST
last updated: June 25, 2023, 09:02 IST
Read More
Install
App