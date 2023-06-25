Kiara Advani Pregnant? Actress Sparks Pregnancy Rumours After Netizens Claim She Has a 'Baby Bump'

Kiara Advani has sparked pregnancy rumours with her recent outing in Rajasthan. Married to Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The romantic film also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead. On Saturday, Kiara was seen in Jaipur for a special promotional event. Photos from the event have now sparked pregnancy rumours.

At the event, Kiara was seen wearing an orange bralette with a matching blazzer and a pair of pants. She was seen posing for the cameras with Kartik. While the actress looked gorgeous, a section of the social media noticed a particular picture in which she had a bloated tummy and were soon to jump into speculations that she could be pregnant.

Taking to the comments section of a post by Voompla, social media users claimed they can see a ‘baby bump.’ “We can all see the bump right?" a social media user asked. “Kiara pregnant h kya?" asked another. “Kiara mujhe hi pregnant lg rhi h ya kisi aur ko bhi?" a third user wrote. However, a section of fans also defended Kiara as well. “All those ppl commenting baby bump, do better! promoting unrealistic beauty standards omds."