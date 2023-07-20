Kiara Advani Reacts to Violence Against Two Women in Manipur, Demands 'Severe Punishment'

Trigger Warning: Violence Against Women. Kiara Advani is the latest Bollywood star to have reacted to the shocking video of women paraded naked in Manipur. The actress took to Twitter and condemned the act, urging that those behind the horrifying incident are given “severe punishments". The SatyaPrem Ki Katha star also offered prayers, hoping that the women get justice soon.

“The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me to the core. I pray the women get justice at the earliest. Those responsible must face the most SEVERE punishment they deserve," Kiara tweeted. Her tweet comes just a few hours after Akshay condemned the incident. He tweeted that he was “shaken" and “disgusted" by the video. Other stars such as Vivek Agnihotri, Sonu Sood, and Richa Chadha also reacted to the spine-chilling video.