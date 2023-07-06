Kiara Advani Reveals How She Impressed Sidharth Malhotra's Mom After Marriage: 'Jo Maska Lagaya...'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently the most happening couple from the tinsel town. The duo that got married earlier this year had sparked dating rumours since the release of their highly-acclaimed film Shershah. While they had stayed mum about it, their bond couldn’t escape the eagle eyes of the fans that were shipping the two actors. Now Kiara Advani has revealed in a recent interview how she impressed Sidharth Malhotra’s mother Rimmi Malhotra with Pani Puri.

Speaking with Mirch Plus, Kiara Advani revealed that her mother-in-law has been staying with them and whether she had a pani-puri stall at her wedding,"Of course. Meri mother-in-law jo hain, unko pani puri itna pasand hai! Woh abhi humare saath reh rahi hain, Mumbai mein aayi hui hain Delhi se. So, on her first day, mujhe pata hai ki unko pani puri kitna pasand hai, I said aaj ghar mein hum pani puri banayenge. Jo maska lagaya… I knew she will love me to another level. She was so happy (My mother-in-law likes pani puri a lot. She is now living with us in Mumbai. On the first day of her visit, I made sure she had home-made pani puri. It really impressed her and made her happy)."