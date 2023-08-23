Kiara Advani Says 'Ye Sab Bandh Karo' As Paparazzi Follow Her at Mumbai Airport, Video Goes Viral

Kiara Advani was not in the mood to pose photos and didn’t shy away from letting the paparazzi know about it. On Tuesday night, Kiara was spotted making her way out of the Mumbai airport when the cameramen surrounded her. The actress was seen wearing a beautiful yellow kurta and let her hair down as she headed home. When the paparazzi approached her to take photo, Kiara requested them to not click her and offered to pose near her car instead.

“Gaadi paas le lo, please ye sab bandh karo," she was heard saying. When a paparazzo said that they are okay with walking along with her despite her fast-paced walk because they are used to it, Kiara said, “Nahi yaar, mujhe aadat nahi hai." Although paparazzi tried to convince her, she eventually posed for them near her car. She asked the photographers to take care before she took off.

Kiara is in the news for her upcoming projects. The actress was recently sparked rumours that she could be starring in Don 3. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, who will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan as Don, in the Farhan Akhtar directorial. The rumours of Kiara’s addition to the movie sparked when she was spotted at Ritesh Sidhwani’s office.

A source told Pinkvilla that Farhan has narrated Kiara the Don 3 script and she has given her a verbal yes. “Farhan Akhtar has narrated the basic plotline of Don 3 to Kiara, and she loved it. Kiara has given her verbal nod and is excited to be a part of this thrilling world of rebooted Don alongside Ranveer Singh, with whom she has always dreamed of working," the source said.