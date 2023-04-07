Home » Movies » Kiara and Sidharth Mark 2nd Month Wedding Anniversary Dancing To 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar...'; Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fell in love with each other while shooting for their hit film Shershaah.

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 17:57 IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7 this year.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra give out major couple goals. The lovebirds tied the sacred knot on February 7 this year in the presence of their close friends and family members. The actors recently collaborated for a footwear commercial which is all things dreamy as they celebrated their love. Surprisingly the collaboration has been announced on their second-month wedding anniversary.

In the commercial, both Sidharth and Kiara are seen painting the town red with their dinner dates and casual meetings while flaunting their footwear. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over their chemistry. One of them wrote, “Husband and wife goals." Meanwhile, another user wrote, “You both are awwwdorable ". “Aj kal tere mere pyar k charche har jubaan par"..how true?!!❤️ The couple was also seen dancing in the video as the classic romantic song Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche played in the background. Check out the video here:

Earlier last month, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Kiara Advani opened up on life post her wedding and how it has made her appreciate her mother more than ever. “For the first time, I’m running a home. I used to live in my parent’s home. My mum did it all and we’ve so much respect and value for her right now. But it’s lovely and a beautiful phase. I’m very, very happy."

When asked about the one thing about Sidharth that makes him an ideal husband, Kiara blushed and shared, “He’s a great life partner. He’s always motivating me whether it’s for working out or trying out new things. He’s very adventurous and driven. He has got that fire within him and it’s contagious."

Sidharth and Kiara fell in love with each other while shooting for their hit film Shershaah. The lovebirds tied the sacred knot on February 7 this year at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Dressed in all shades of pastel, especially pink and ivory, they had a fairy tale wedding. Sharing a bundle of dreamy pictures from their big day, they had written, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai" We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. Kiara on the other hand has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan in her pipeline.

