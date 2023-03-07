Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Share Unseen Haldi Photos to Wish Fans on Holi; See Pics

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra just treated their fans to stunning Haldi pics, on the occasion of Holi, and the internet is smitten. Sid and Kiara shared a joint post that featured a total of 3 breathtaking photos from their pre-wedding festivity. The actress is seen donning a stunning embellished orange kurta, while Sidharth is seen twinning in the same color. The duo is seen lovingly smearing haldi on her each other’s faces.

Taking to the captions, Kiara wrote, “Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours💛💜❤️💙💚."

See the post here:

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of Sid-Kiara fans took to the comments section to shower love on their favourite couple, and sent Holi wishes.

“Happy holi sid and kiara 😘💕❤," wrote one of the fans. Another fan added, “Beautiful Pairing Kiara with Siddharth 😍." A third social media user commented, “Happy Holi ❤️."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding was a extravagant affair. Ever since their first wedding pictures were shared, emotional fans as well as members of the film fraternity have been sending in a lot of love for the couple. In a recent interview with News18,

Sidharth expressed his heartfelt gratitude to fans and well-wishers for the first time since the wedding. He shared exclusively with News18, “The fans make us, and the love you all have blessed us with makes it special. Kiara and I are overwhelmed with emotions as we take this next step. We seek your continued blessings and love and look forward to entertaining you."

The couple’s sacred union has been a special one for the fans. Social media has been abuzz with love and support for the couple as fans welcome them with open arms. The smitten actor continued, “My journey of 10 years in Bollywood has been possible because of them, and now, as I embark on this new personal journey with Kiara, we hope to have your love and blessings."

Sidharth and Kiara fell in love while shooting for their hit film Shershaah. The lovebirds tied the sacred knot on February 7. Meanwhile on the work front, Sidharth will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. Kiara, on the other hand, has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.

