Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Sign FIRST Film Together After Wedding, Shooting To Begin Soon?

Months after they officially became ‘Mr and Mrs’, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have reportedly signed a movie together. If a report by E-Times is to be believed, the two actors have been roped in for a movie which will be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and will be directed by Shasank Khaitan.

Reportedly, the movie will present Sidharth and Kiara in their never-seen-before avatars and the shooting for the same is likely to begin in the month of August.

While there is no official announcement regarding the movie, if the report comes out to be true, this will be Sidarth and Kiara’s first film together after their wedding. The two previously shared the screen in their hit film Shershaah. Released in August 2021, the film was widely loved by all. It is said that Sidharth and Kiara fell in love with each other on the sets of Shershaah only.

The lovebirds tied the knot on February 7 this year at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. However, the couple hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

Later, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Kiara opened up on life post her wedding and how it has made her appreciate her mother more than ever. “For the first time, I’m running a home. I used to live in my parent’s home. My mum did it all and we’ve so much respect and value for her right now. But it’s lovely and a beautiful phase. I’m very, very happy," she said.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will also be soon seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. The shooting of the film has already been wrapped up. On the other hand, Sidharth has Dharma Productions’ Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force in his pipeline.