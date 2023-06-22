Kiara Advani Slays In White Outfit, Kartik Aaryan Looks Uber Cool As They Promote SatyaPrem Ki Katha

After the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are reuniting for another family entertainer SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29. Ahead of the film’s release, the stars have kick-started the promotions in full swing. Today, earlier in the day, the duo were spotted in town for the same.

Kiara looked all things breezy and beautiful in an all-pastel ensemble. She kept her makeup minimalistic and donned hoop earrings. She left he wavy locks loose and wore matching heels. Kartik on the other hand looked dapper in a beige sweater teamed with a light brown overcoat. Both of them posed together for the paparazzi and donned their brightest smiles.

Earlier this month, the makers dropped the trailer of the film which was widely loved and appreciated by fans and cine lovers. The film features the duo playing a married couple. However, it doesn’t seem that Kiara’s character Katha is very happy in the marriage.