Kiara Advani Steps Out in Her New Luxury Car, Her First Big Buy After Marrying Sidharth Malhotra; Watch

Kiara Advani was seen out and about in her new luxury car. Paparazzi share a closer look at her new ride.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 16:16 IST

Mumbai, India

Kiara Advani buys a new car. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Kiara Advani is an owner of a brand new car. The Satyaprem Ki Katha star was seen making her way to a dubbing studio in Mumbai on Tuesday evening in her new luxury car. A black Mercedes, Kiara was seen stepping out of the shiney ride and heading to the dubbing room. Although much details are not available about her car, it seems like this is Kiara’s first big buy since she married Sidharth Malhotra.

For her day out at work, Kiara opted a rather comfy ensemble. Keeping the soaring temperatures in mind, she was seen wearing a pair of printed pants with a white tank top and a matching shrug. Kiara left her hair loose and sported no make-up. She smiled for the cameras before she made her way to her work schedule.

Kiara Advani’s new car. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

On the work front, Kiara has been busy with her upcoming release Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film marks her second film with Kartik Aaryan after the successful Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The shooting of the film has already been wrapped up and the post-production work in underway.

The film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, has also already dropped the first song from the film. The song is called Naseeb Se and it has garnered much love from fans. Besides Kiara and Kartik, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles. The theatrical release of the film is slated for June 29, 2023.

Besides this, Kiara also has a Telugu film with Ram Charan in the pipeline. The film is titled Game Changer and it marks her second film with the RRR star. They first starred in Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which released in 2019.

first published: May 30, 2023, 16:16 IST
last updated: May 30, 2023, 16:16 IST
