Kiara Advani Stuns Fans In No Makeup Look, Gets Papped In Printed Co-ord Set; Watch

Kiara Advani is currently basking under the success of her film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film was loved by fans. Well, today she was spotted in the city wearing no makeup and the video went viral in no time. This is not the first time fans have spotted her with no makeup. She is often clicked like this. Kiara has once again left fans mesmerized with her natural beauty as she confidently stepped out in a no-makeup look. The actress was today spotted by paparazzi wearing a printed co-ord set, effortlessly blending comfort and style.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Kiara coming out of the lift in a printed co-ord set. She is not wearing any makeup and proudly flaunting her blemish-free skin. She was smiling and posing for the shutterbugs. Her hair was left open. The video of Kiara’s no-makeup look and stylish co-ord set quickly made waves on social media platforms, sparking a flurry of praise and adoration from fans.

Advertisement

Watch the video here: