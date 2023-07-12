Kiara Advani Thinks Hubby Sidharth Malhotra Is Looking 'Too Hot' In These Pics

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Bollywood’s most beloved couple, have earned a special place in the hearts of their fans. Their romantic equation and frequent PDA captivate their fans, leaving them in awe. Recently, Sidharth Malhotra shared stylish pictures of himself on his Instagram handle. And, guess who commented! Yup, it was wifey Kiara Advani. Her “too hot" reaction in no time was an obvious one.

Talking about his look, Sidharth Malhotra opted for a dark grey coloured t-shirt and cargo pants for the photoshoot. He complemented his ensemble by adding a rust-brown leather jacket with dark green stripes on both sleeves. For the footwear, he wore a pair of brown boots.

Take a look at the post:

Accompanying the pictures, Sidharth Malhotra wrote in the caption, “Seize the day, be your own hero (with a red heart and flexed biceps emoticon)."

Amidst the sizzling photoshoot, what truly grabbed the attention of social media users was the response of Sidharth Malhotra’s wife and actress Kiara Advani. Reacting to her husband’s post, the leading lady of Satyaprem Ki Katha showered her love and admiration as she dropped heart eyes, fire, hot face, and red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Apart from Kiara Advani, fans also flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emojis, as soon as the post surfaced on the internet. A user wrote, “Sidharth Malhotra always PERFECT (with two fire emojis)," while another commented, “Kiara Advani is lucky (with a fire heart emoji)."