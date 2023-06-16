Kiara Advani To Star With Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2? Here's What We Know

Kiara Advani is joining Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-led War 2. The actress, who has proved that she is one of the biggest stars with back-to-back hits to her credit, is said to have signed the dotted lines as will be joining Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. It was previously reported that Ayan Mukerji will be helming War 2.

A source revealed, “Kiara Advani fits the bill to a T as far as YRF Spy Universe and War 2 is considered. The YRF Spy Universe is a league of all-time blockbuster films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan and the expectation from each movie coming out from this franchise is sky high. Look at the superstars who have graced this universe. It’s the most coveted film universe in India that stars the biggest and the best superstars of the country. Kiara is right now at the top of the heap and Adi taking her for War 2 loudly signifies that."