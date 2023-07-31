Kiara Advani Turns 31: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIARA ADVANI: Today, July 31 holds special significance for Kiara Advani as it marks her first birthday after tying the knot with Sidharth Malhotra. Earlier this year, her marriage news created quite a buzz among the media and fans, and now everyone eagerly awaits to see how she’ll celebrate her birthday as a newlywed.

Last year, Kiara was showered with love and warm wishes from her fans, fellow actors, and colleagues in the Bollywood industry. Many of her co-stars and friends took to social media to express their admiration and send heartfelt messages on her special day.

Looking forward to 2023, there’s a lot of excitement among fans for Kiara’s latest and upcoming movies. Let’s take a sneak peek at what she has in store for us:

Kiara Advani Birthday: Latest and Upcoming Movies