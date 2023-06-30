Kiara Advani's Bold Orgasm Scene Trends On Twitter Amid Lust Stories 2 Release, Video Goes Viral

Lust Stories 2, which was released on June 29, has been grabbing a lot of attention from all corners. It has been continuously trending on Twitter as it is flooded with scenes and dialogues from the second season. Amid this actress Kiara Advani’s most famous scene from season 1 has also gone viral on the internet. Lust Stories 1 was released in 2018 and the actress was featured in Karan Johar’s story. Vicky Kaushal was also seen with her.

The story was about a newly married woman who is not satisfied with her husband. So, she takes the help of self-pleasure using a toy. Talking about the video which is trending shows Kiara trying a vibrator and at the same time her mother-in-law calls her and she left the remote in the room. She went outside but then suddenly a child gets the remote and what happens next is the main story. She is seen suddenly enjoying but at the same time feeling embarrassed also. Reportedly, Kiara was badly trolled during the release of the Lust stories 1.

The first season of Lust Stories included Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Jaideep Ahalwat, Bhumi Pednekar, Monisha Koirala, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Neil Bhoopalam.

Talking about Lust Stories 2, the anthology featured an ensemble cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra in main roles. The four stories are directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkana Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh.