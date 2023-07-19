Kiara Advani's No-Makeup Look Goes Viral As She Jets Off To Vacay With Sidharth Malhotra; Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Monday were spotted at the airport as they head for a vacation. The power couple grabbed attention with their relaxed and casual fashion choices. However, fans were going gaga over Kiara’s no-makeup look and praised her for her flaunting natural beauty.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Kiara wearing a blue colour joggers pants and a tee while Sidharth also kept it comfy in a black tee and white trousers. Both posed for shutterbugs. However, Kiara looks like gave a miss to makeup and flaunted her blemish-free skin. She was glowing which grabbed fans’ attention. In no time they were seen commenting and complimenting her looks. One of the fans wrote, “I love them… perfect couple." And another wrote, “This song and that pair." Well, the couple has not revealed where they are off for a vacation.

