Kiara Advani's Take On Barbiecore Trend Will Make You Sing 'Come On Barbie, Let's Go Party'

Kiara Advani, sent fans into a frenzy as she made a stylish comeback from Delhi. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, the actress effortlessly stole the limelight as she gracefully embraced the attention of the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport. Dressed in an elegant white co-ord set, Kiara opted for a refreshing no-makeup look, showcasing her natural beauty and leaving fans in awe of her flawless complexion. Her pink handbag and vibrant yellow flats added a splash of colour to her outfit, making her look chic.

As the cameras flashed incessantly, the Kabir Singh actress handled the attention with her signature poise and charm. She smiled warmly, waving at the photographers.

Advertisement

Recently, Kiara Advani wowed the audience as she walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock’s opening show at FDCI India Couture Week. She looked like a Desi Barbie, wearing a stunning hot pink bralette paired with a modern lehenga skirt. The bralette had broad shoulder straps, a plunging neckline, and a beautiful asymmetric cropped hem adorned with beaded tassels. The back was bare and decorated with shimmering sequins and beads.

Kiara’s matching lehenga skirt had a high-rise waistline that highlighted her slim figure and a daring thigh-high slit in the front. It was adorned with sparkling sequin embellishments in abstract patterns, and a long train added a touch of elegance to the ensemble. Kiara kept her accessories minimal, opting only for holographic peep-toe high heels. Her makeup was on point with darkened brows, shimmering eye shadow, mascara, rosy cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a pretty blush pink lip shade. The finishing touch was given by her side-parted open wavy locks, completing her glamorous appearance.

Advertisement

During her ramp walk, the actress blew a flying kiss to her mother-in-law. Later, after the show, she met her mother-in-law and gave her a warm and tight hug.