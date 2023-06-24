Kiccha Sudeep Has An Update For His Fans About His Next

Kiccha Sudeep has revealed that the teaser date of his next film will be disclosed on June 27. On Saturday, Kiccha promised his supporters that the teaser for Kichcha 46 would be out soon. His tweet read, “The teaser (a small sleek peek) of K46 is all set. Waiting for Sanchith Sanjeev’s announcement teaser to be out on 25th June. The team of K46 has worked very hard and is all excited to bring it to you asap. Date announcement on 27th June."

Advertisement

The project was unveiled in May with a trailer depicting the actor and producer meeting. The two were spotted on set, and the impending teaser has been announced. However, Kalaippuli later revealed in a tweet that the teaser release had been postponed. He wrote, “Great things take time, although there’s a minor delay in the post-production final output, we’re leaving no stone unturned to ensure our Baadshah Kiccha Sudeep Kiccha46 teaser exceeds all expectations. The release date of the teaser will be announced soon."

More well-known actors are expected to be named as film cast members in the coming months. On the work front, Kichcha Sudeep is also working on Anup Bhandarai’s Billa Ranga Baashaa.