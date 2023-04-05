Kiccha Sudeep May Campaign For BJP; Which Roles Is The Kannada Superstar Famous For

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep is likely to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Karnataka Assembly elections next month. The actor is likely to announce his plan on Wednesday at a press conference in the presence of Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai.

Who Is Kiccha Sudeep?

Kiccha Sudeep is a popular Indian actor, director, producer, and television presenter who primarily works in the Kannada film industry. He has also acted in several Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films.

Some of his famous films and roles include:

Huccha (2001) - Sudeep played the lead role in this Kannada film, which became a blockbuster hit and established him as a leading actor in the industry. Kiccha (2003) - This film was named after Sudeep’s nickname and he played the lead role of a vigilante. Swathi Muthu (2003) - In this film, Sudeep played the antagonist, which earned him critical acclaim. My Autograph (2006) - Sudeep played a dual role in this Kannada film, which was a commercial and critical success. Mussanje Maathu (2008) - Sudeep played the lead role in this romantic drama, which was a blockbuster hit and earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Kempe Gowda (2011) - Sudeep played the lead role of a police officer in this action thriller, which was a commercial success. Eega (2012) - Sudeep played the antagonist in this Telugu film, which was a critical and commercial success and earned him widespread recognition. Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) - Sudeep had a cameo role in this blockbuster Telugu film, which was a critical and commercial success worldwide. Hebbuli (2017) - Sudeep played the lead role in this Kannada action film, which was a commercial success and earned him positive reviews for his performance. Pailwaan (2019) - Sudeep played the lead role in this Kannada sports drama, which was a commercial success and earned him positive reviews for his performance.

