Kiccha Sudeep-starrer Usire Usire’s Teaser Unveiled; Have You Seen It Yet?

Bigg Boss Kannada fame actor Rajeev Hanu is all geared up for the release of his film, Usire Usire. What makes the film even more special is that Sandalwood superstar Kiccha Sudeep is a part of it. Recently, Usire Usire’s teaser was unveiled. According to reports, Kiccha Sudeep has a cameo in the film. He is reportedly going to play himself and will be seen in the climax scene with Rajeev Hanu. Usire Usire is directed by CM Vijay.

Kiccha Sudeep is doing this film to show support to his friend Rajeev. The teaser of Usire Usire was released on July 11. On YouTube, it was posted on the channel A2 Music. It has garnered 1.1 million views and 9,600 likes so far. According to the information given in the caption, “The teaser offers a glimpse into the world of Usire Usire and leaves you craving for more. Brace yourself for a rollercoaster of emotions as love, friendship, and sacrifices take centre stage in this riveting tale."

According to CM Vijay, a climax can make or break a film, so they have written an “unprecedented" climax for this project. He shared in an interview with The Times of India, “Sudeep will be a part of it. He has a global fanbase, and we have made his role keeping this in mind. We want to show him in his real-life avatar." He gives more information on the climax, saying that an incident happened in Bengaluru years ago which “caused ripples across the globe", so the makers decided to blend that into the climax where Sudeep comes in. Speaking more on the importance of climax, CM Vijay said, “No matter how good the content, the audience will always take the movie home if they are impressed with the climax. We are working towards creating such an impact."