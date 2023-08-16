Kiccha Sudeep’s Daughter Sanvi Sudeep Sets Internet Ablaze With Her Boss Lady Look

Actor Kiccha Sudeep’s daughter Sanvi Sudeep recently made headlines for her fierce and sassy photoshoot. She dropped a few photos on Instagram, where she looks dapper. Netizens are going crazy over her look. Many have posted fire emoji in the comments section. The photo shoot is majorly done in a dark setup and features a dominant shade of red. Sanvi is seen wearing casual cargo pants and a black top.

She can also be seen wearing sneakers. Sanvi can be seen wearing smokey eye makeup and neutral lips that compliments her look. She can be seen flaunting her perfect posing skills. Sanvi Sudeep captioned her pictures as, “Until the next one." Sanvi shared more photos in the same look, with different captions: “Same gamer different level," “Rule number 1, never be number 2," and “We don’t do basic."

Social media users reacted to the photos and wished for the success of her debut music. One user commented, “You look really pretty, girl. I admired your singing too! Keep going." Another wrote, “May you be protected from the evil eye. Good luck, my dear. You are going to rock it, I’m sure."

Sanvi Sudeep seems to be following in her father’s footsteps and is all set to make a big name for herself in the entertainment industry. The star kid has recently made her singing debut with the film Jimmy, which stars Sanchith Sanjeev. The movie is produced by Kiccha Sudeep’s wife, film producer Priya Sudeep’s banner Supriyanvi Picture Studio, in collaboration with Lahiri Films and Venus Entertainers.

Sanvi won the hearts of people when she sang the song Rajkumari in Kiccha Sudeep’s movie Vikrant Rona. She also performs as a part of her music band, The Sanvi Collective.