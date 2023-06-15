Kichcha Sudeep Launches His Nephew Sanchith Sanjeev, Fans Call Him 'Kichcha Jr'

After so much wait, Kiccha Sudeep has now made an official announcement regarding his nephew Sanchith Sanjeev’s upcoming directorial and acting debut. On Thursday, Sudeep tweeted about the film’s auspicious muhurtha (inauguration) which is set to take place on Friday, June 15. The project is being financed by KP Sreekanth, G Manohar (Lahari Films) and Sudeep’s newly established production company, Supriyanvi, led by his wife, Priya Sudeep.

In 2018, Sanchith took his initial steps in the film industry by co-directing the movie Ambi Ning Vayassaytho alongside Gurudath Ganiga. During that time, he expressed his intention to make an acting debut and shared his plan to act in a few films before focusing on his true passion, which is filmmaking. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those plans were disrupted but now he is prepared to commence his debut film project.

“During recent years, numerous script narrations and discussions took place. However, the pandemic brought about a significant shift in how stories and their narratives should be approached, considering the changing content consumption patterns of audiences. It became evident that traditional stories would no longer be as captivating. The focus shifted towards seeking truly innovative and content-driven concepts, with the understanding that merely ticking the boxes of conventional commercial films and connecting the dots would not suffice," Sanchith said in an interview.