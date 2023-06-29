Kichcha Sudeep’s Daughter Sanvi Sudeep To Mark Her Debut With Jimmy

Sudeep Sanjeev, popularly known as Kichcha Sudeep, is one of the most sought-after and highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry. He has also made significant contributions to Telugu and Tamil cinema. It seems that his daughter, Sanvi Sudeep, is poised to follow in her father’s footsteps and make a big name for herself in the entertainment industry. The star kid recently made her debut as a singer in the movie Jimmy, which stars her cousin and Kichcha Sudeep’s nephew, Sanchith Sanjeev.

Sanvi Sudeep shared a few photos celebrating her achievement with her loved ones, including her mother, Priya Radhakrishnan. The young star appeared joyful and wore a smile in the pictures. In another photo, she posed alongside her cousin, Sanchith Sanjeev, using emojis to express herself and adding the hashtag Jimmy (#Jimmy).

Numerous admirers have expressed their thoughts about the photo and her singing. One user commented, “You look really pretty, girl. I admired your singing too! Keep going." Another wrote, “May you be protected from the evil eye. Good luck, my dear. You are going to rock it, I’m sure."

Kichcha Sudeep’s nephew, Sanchith Sanjeev, is all set to make his acting debut in a movie titled Jimmy, where he also takes on the role of director. The film is being produced by Supriyanvi Picture Studio, owned by Kichcha Sudeep’s wife, Priya, in collaboration with Lahiri Films and Venus Entertainers.