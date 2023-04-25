Kick 2: Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz Signs Salman Khan Starrer? Here's What We Know

Asim Riaz doesn’t need any introduction. He became a household name after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. And now if the latest reports are to be believed then Asim could be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kick 2. However, there is no official confirmation of this.

As reported by ETimes, it is claimed that the model-actor and rapper have been offered a pivotal role in the film. Earlier, there was buzz that he was signed for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, but looks like things did not work. A recent report suggested that Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala will be collaborating for the sequel to the 2014 action comedy. However, details are still under wraps.

Well, this news has surely Asim Riaz’s fans excited and eager for more information. As per previous Mid-Day reports, the screenplay of Kick 2 is currently being penned, and details regarding when it will go on floors are unknown. The film is likely to hit screens in 2024.

Advertisement

Kick was produced and directed by Sajid Nadiadwala and starred Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. The film received mixed to positive reviews from the audiences.

Coming to Salman Khan, the actor is currently on cloud nine following the success of his recently released film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Farhad Samjhi directorial also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari. Recently, Salman also expressed his gratitude towards the fans and moviegoers on social media. The actor took to his Twitter handle on Sunday and dropped a picture of himself. Thanking his fans, he wrote, “Thank u for all your love n support . Thank u , really appreciate it #KBKJ."

As for Asim Riaz, Telly Chakkar reported that Asim has been offered Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here