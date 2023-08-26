Kim Kardashian Has Found Barbie's Vintage Chanel Choker In Japan, Mic Drop

Kim Kardashian is making most of her time in Japan. The social media personality recently jetted off to the Asian country with her daughter North, whom she shares with her former husband Kanya West. They are also accompanied by North’s friend Everleigh and her mother Ashley Yano. Apart from delving into fun activities and enjoying scrumptious cuisines on the trip, Kim has also embarked on an expensive shopping spree from big brands. In fact, the Kardashian star purchased a vintage Chanel spring-summer 1995 choker necklace, worn by Margot Robbie in the blockbuster film Barbie, which is worth millions. Kim also added a super-rare Himalayan Hermés Birkin bag to her cart during her shopping outing.

Kim Kardashian dropped a picture of herself, flaunting her latest purchases from her pitstop at Vintage Ecoland, in her now-disappeared Instagram stories. She was also joined by a man who appeared to work at the store. An array of Chanel bags were displayed behind her, in a wide range of designs and hues. Kim donned a simple black shirt and flashed her signature pout lips in the photograph, flaunting her chiselled jawline. Meanwhile, the other person simply made a victory sign gesture to the camera.

Kim Kardashian held the Barbie-jewellery and Chanel bag up close, for her fans to see. The necklace which was wrapped around the bag’s handle, featured multi-coloured gemstones, with gold-plated, crisscrossed, double-C charms, and teardrop-shaped pearls dangling from beneath. The Himalayan Hermés Birkin handbag was bubblegum-pink in colour and had a quilted pattern with a gold, interlocking C clasp. Kim’s all-pink Chanel haul seemed to exhibit the perfect Barbie vibes. “OMG, the best shopping in Japan. I’m in my Barbie bag at Vintage Ecoland," captioned the SKIMs founder in her post.