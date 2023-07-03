Kim Seon-ho And Han So-Hee To Reunite For Hong Sisters’ Next Drama? Find Out

There might be the return of a power couple in the Korean drama land. My Name actress Han So-Hee and Star Up actor Kim Seon-ho might be joining forces once again in the world of Korean shows. Xports News has reported that this potential couple might appear in the Hong Sister’s latest series. Writers and sisters Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran are known for their impeccable writing skills. The duo has brought many beloved Korean dramas including My Girlfriend Is a Nine-Tailed Fox A Korean Odyssey, Hotel del Luna, and Alchemy of Souls. If reports are to be believed, Han So-Hee and Kim Seon-ho are positively reviewing the upcoming series. Its title is said to be Can This Love Be Interpreted?

Soompi also shared the first reaction from a source from Kim Seon-ho’s agency SALT Entertainment. The source stated, “Kim Seo Ho received an offer to star in Hong Sisters’ new project ‘Can This Love be Interpreted?’ and he is positively reviewing the offer."

For fans wondering, Can This Love Be translated? Will be a romantic Korean drama following the lives of an interpreter and a top actor. The heartbreaking romance is about Kim Seon He’s a character whose job is to interpret different languages. He is to meet Han So-Hee’s character, a woman who talks about love in a completely opposite way than he does. The pair goes through trials and tribulations trying to understand each other by misunderstanding and vice versa.