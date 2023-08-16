Kim Tae Ri, Hong Kyung To Team Up For Netflix's First Korean Animated Film 'Lost In Starlight'

Lost In Starlight, created by the Climax Studio, the same team behind Hellbound and D.P. series, is set to be Netflix’s very first animated film from Korea. The story will take audiences on a journey into the stars, narrating the tale of a special bond between two characters: astronaut Nan Young and musician Jay.

You might recognise Kim Tae Ri from the show Twenty-Five Twenty-One and movies such as Space Sweepers and Alienoid. Now, she’s stepping into the world of voice acting for the first time, taking on the role of Nan Young.

According to the film’s plot, Kim Tae Ri will give her voice to the character Nan Young. Nan Young is an astronaut chosen to be part of the fourth Mars exploration mission in the year 2050. She’s on a mission to find any clues about her scientist mother, who sadly couldn’t return to Earth due to an accident.

On the other hand, we have Hong Kyung, who you might remember from the drama Weak Hero Class 1 and the movie Innocence. He will be bringing to life the character Jay, a musician who falls in love with Nan Young. Their paths cross unexpectedly, and later, destiny brings them together again through a meaningful keepsake - a turntable that belonged to Nan Young’s mother.

If you’ve seen Kim Tae Ri and Hong Kyung working their magic in the horror-drama series, Revenant, in which the story revolved around the characters of a woman possessed by a demon and a detective investigating a mysterious death, then you know they already have an incredible chemistry.