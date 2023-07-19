Kim Taehyung Has BTS Fans Begging For Mercy As He Goes Shirtless, Sports Only Jacket In New Photo

After becoming the global Celine boy, BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V has been announced as the newest face of Cartier. The musician known for his charisma, took part in the Panthere De Cartier campaign as a global ambassador for the luxury brand on Wednesday, July 19. Sharing a series of pictures from the campaign photoshoot on Instagram, the BTS vocalist exudes elegance in a red blazer suit donning exquisite accessories from the Panthere de Cartier jewellery collection. His look was accentuated with a panther bracelet, a matching watch along with a statement sculptural diamond ring, as per Vogue Hong Kong.

With an intense gaze in his eyes, V flexes his luxurious jewellery in one photo. In another, he captivates ARMY by going bare leaving his blazer unbuttoned as he poses for the camera. His entire look was completed with the addition of golden brown hair. Take a look at the photos here:

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, fans began hailing Kim Taehyung as the epitome of boldness and elegance with a barrage of compliments showered on his gorgeous looks. Reacting to the photos, a fan commented, “Red blazer suit, his golden brown hair, his mole under eyes, and his lips. Omg (fire emoticon). Everything is just perfect."

Another wrote, “I just saw this help" in all caps.

According to Soompi, Arnaud Carrez, the International Senior Vice President of Cartier and Chief Marketing Officer, welcomed V to the family highlighting why the brand ended up choosing the musician. It was his “powerful aura" and “individuality" that led to his natural selection. “We naturally selected V in order to express a panther’s charm and aura. V, who is overflowing with individuality and a powerful aura, will make decisions driven by his creativity as a dancer, musician, and art lover, and he will showcase a style of his own as well as his grace," Cartier said in a statement.

The Managing Director of the brand, Laurent Feniou also warmly welcomed the BTS member by sharing the campaign photos on Instagram. “Welcome V to the Cartier family," he announced in the Instagram story. Take a look: