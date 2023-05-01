Kim Taehyung Leaves Jinny's Kitchen Crew Speechless With His Dance Moves On Run BTS Challenge

With their electrifying energy and flawless moves, the members of K-Pop sensation BTS never fail to leave their audiences completely mesmerised. So go ahead, try to resist their charm. We all know it is only a matter of time before you are completely swept away by their talent and charisma. So, it is no surprise that BTS star Kim Taehyung, aka V, has once again set the internet ablaze with his recent dance challenge on the popular reality TV show Jinny’s Kitchen.

The K-pop superstar, who is known for his impeccable dancing skills, was seen attempting the Run BTS challenge, which involves dancing powerfully on the chorus of Run BTS, a track from the band’s 2022 album Proof. Taehyung is a seasoned dancer who has wowed fans with his spectacular moves on stage during BTS's concerts and performances. This time he was not on stage but on the street. In the episode, he showed off his dance moves while the cast of the show, including Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu-mi, Choi Woo-shik, Park Seo-joon, cheered him on.

TaeTae did not need a stage at all. Even on the street, he gave it his all as the rest of the cast could be heard cheering on V while he showed off his epic moves. The screams were reminiscent of members of the ARMY who are never shy to express their enthusiasm while the septet takes to the concert or performance stage.

The video of V’s dance moves has since gone viral, with fans and social media users alike expressing their excitement over seeing him do so well on a variety show. The clip has become a part of the Run BTS challenge trend, with fans attempting the challenge and sharing their videos on social media. Fans also praised V’s incredible dance skills and his ability to make the difficult challenge look effortless.

As a member of BTS, Kim Taehyung has gained a reputation for his smooth moves and strong stage presence, which have helped the group become one of the most popular K-pop acts in the world. Fans are eagerly anticipating more episodes of Jinny's Kitchen, hoping to see more of Taehyung’s playful personality on display.

