Kim Woo-Bin Attends Fan's Funeral, Pens Emotional Note: 'We'll Meet Again'

Usually, it’s fans who journey far to meet their favourite celebrities, but this instance has a unique twist. South Korean actor Kim Woo-bin, who often shares engaging posts and project updates on Instagram, recently penned a lengthy and heartbreaking message to his fan, Ji Won, who tragically passed away due to health concerns. Along with an emotional note, the Black Knight star shared a photo taken from an airplane window, revealing that he was returning home after attending Won’s funeral. The journey made him realise the distance Ji Won had gone through to support him.

Kim calling Ji Won, purest and the brightest, wrote, “I went to bid my farewell to you and now the path you always walked to come to me, to say your final farewell on that long and difficult road, I now realize how far and challenging it was, after I’ve walked it myself. Not long ago, your face that used to ask about my well-being with a smile comes to my mind and my heart aches so much."

“I don’t think this is goodbye forever, Ji Won. Wherever you are, let’s only share days filled with smiles, health and happiness and when the day comes for us to meet again, let’s take many photos together and share the stories we couldn’t finish. I’ll work harder, thinking of the new projects you were eagerly anticipating. Watch over me. Let’s definitely meet again," he concluded.

Shortly after Kim Woo-bin shared the post, it touched the hearts of his other fans and even Ji Won’s family. Her younger sister, Ji Su, appreciated the actor in the comments section and disclosed that the actor had not only attended the funeral but also sent flowers.

She wrote, “Even just the flowers you sent gave us immense strength and when Kim Woo-bin came to visit in person, it was a tremendous source of comfort for our family. Both Mom Dad, and I gained significant strength from it. Unni saw Woobin-nim, whom she loved every single day, on her final journey, so now she will fly endlessly without any limitations."

She further thanked Kim Woo-bin for his attendance despite his busy schedule. She wished for his health and success in all his future projects.

In the following comment, Ji Su shared a message on behalf of her parents, who were deeply touched by Kim’s gesture as he travelled this far to pay tribute to their daughter.