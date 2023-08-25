King of Kotha Box Office Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Gangster Drama Stars Slow, Earns Rs 7.05 Crore

Dulquer Salmaan’s gangster-drama King of Kotha was released across multiple languages amid much anticipation on Thursday, August 24. The film is receiving mixed reviews and according and industry tracker Sacnilk, it witnessed a slow start at the box office on its opening day. Reportedly, the film earned Rs 7.05 crore net at the domestic box office on day one. The global earnings amounted to Rs 16.80 crore.

The film witnessed the highest occupancy in Kerala at nearly 53.65% on Thursday. Kozhikode led the table with an overall occupancy of 86.50%, followed by Kochi at 67% and Thrissur at 63.50%. As such, the film seems to have a stronghold in Kerala.

The film’s trailer was attached to Sunny Deol’s superhit film Gadar 2 which crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in only 12 days since its release. Dulquer had told ANI, “We can’t have a bigger marketing than that because people might have seen our trailer even now. So we hope that we can also ride the wave of right and time."

Advertisement

“In India, we all have a belief that if the time is good, everything will work, maybe their time is very good, so we can also benefit from it," he added. The film is said to have been made with a budget of Rs 50-60 crore. It was also dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.