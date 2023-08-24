King of Kotha FIRST Review Out: Dulquer Salmaan Delivers 'Perfect Action Entertainer'

Malayalam film King of Kotha has finally released and the Onam release is getting much love from fans. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead while he shared the screen with Aishwarya Lekshmi and Shabeer Kallarakkal. The film is directed by Abhilash Joshiy and has been produced by Dulquer. The first show took place at 7:30 am and fans have given their seal of approval to the film. A fan took to X, previously known as Twitter, to pen a lengthy King of Kotha review.

“The perfect action entertainer package from @dulQuer to his beloved fans after so many years of wait . Dulquer Salmaan’s unseen massive character gonna make you goosebumps and in some scene he looks like f*kng lion with those long hair and roughly voice Nimish Ravi again proves his talented cinematography skills in this movie. @JxBe served us a different kind of stylish massive background score for this movie is something special," an X user, who goes by the handle @Ameen__Xo.

“The fight sequences is a tribute from Dulquer for his Fandoms and his vengeance violence fight gonna make theater’s into another level fr. Abhilash Joshy’s debut directorial gonna make more benchmarks in BOX OFFICE and also new achievements for the movie. I’m so happy for witnessing his ambitious movies with him," the user said.

