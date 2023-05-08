Kirti Kulhari Leaves Fans Shocked As She Chops Off Her Hair; Says ‘Not For Any Role But...’

Kirti Kulhari has left fans surprised with her new look. She can be seen with a completely new hairstyle as she has chopped off her long hair. It has caught everyone’s attention and has been going viral on the internet. Well, in the caption the Four More Shots actress has revealed that the new haircut is not for any role, but for herself.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress shared a video montage of herself and also penned a long note. “#newendings #newbeginnings Decided to do this a month back and here I am , having done it. I work in an industry where being a #heroine comes with its own set of restrictions and limitations . Long hair or atleast shoulder length hair is an unsaid mandate. Here I am , almost 15 years later, in the industry, #doingmything . I have no time to not do what I want to do… and each time I have done something which is not #thenorm , I have felt empowered and nothing short of it . Here I am , making another such choice and living my life #myway Thank u #avni @happyinthehead for always being my #partnerincrime only love for u .. P.S - no it’s for not any role. It’s FOR ME.."

Watch the video here:

Kirti’s fans were quick to react to her new look, with many of them expressing their shock and surprise. However, most of them also praised the actress for her bold decision and her new hairstyle. Many fans called her a trendsetter and a style icon, while others said that she looks even more beautiful with her new haircut. One of the fans wrote, “I am so happy I follow such brave women who defy every standard, every stereotype and just live their best life, putting up the best authentic versions of themselves out there!"

On the work front, she has turned producer by launching the production house Kintsukuroi Films and will star in its first project, a dark comedy thriller film Nayeka written and directed by Ajaykiran Nair.

