KKBKKJ Actor Siddharth Nigam Says Working With Salman Khan Was ‘More Interesting’ Than Aamir Khan

Siddharth Nigam, the young star who rose to fame with his show Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, is all set to star opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Siddharth made his Bollywood debut as a child in Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the young actor opened up about his experience of working with Salman and Aamir Khan and how the former was “more interesting" than the latter. Siddharth Nigam plays one of Salman’s brothers in the film.

Siddharth Nigam expressed that he was young when he shot with Aamir Khan and never got a chance to interact with him much. He essayed Aamir’s childhood in Dhoom 3, and since they did not have many scenes together, Siddharth said that he could not bond well with Aamir. However, the scenario was different with Salman Khan. He mentioned during the interview that although he is new to the industry, he feels that working with Salman Khan is different and interesting. He stated, “He is sabse alag, sabse juda.. tabhi toh he is Salman Khan." He adds that Salman ensured all the crew members were happy and always made an effort to interact with them.

Siddharth Nigam mentioned that he never felt intimidated that he was working with a big star like Salman Khan and that “he is so calm on set. Also, he maintains leadership." Interestingly, Siddharth said that on the set, Salman made everyone have their meals together. They would feast on freshly cooked food, and they had an amazing time shooting together.

Further, Siddharth also spoke about his reaction after he was confirmed for the role. He said that when he first saw Salman's call on his phone, he couldn't believe it, and his hands began to shake. He did, however, add that Salman Khan kindly welcomed him when he answered the phone and requested that he attend a look test for his upcoming film. Siddharth mentioned that even his mother and brother, Abhishek Nigam, were emotional when he landed the role.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was launched yesterday. Apart from Salman Khan and Siddharth Nigam, the film also stars Pooja Hedge, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Jagapathi, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, and others. The film, produced by Salman Khan Productions, is all set to release this Eid.

