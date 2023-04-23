Trends :Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki JaanNick JonasSamantha Ruth PrabhuSuniel ShettyKatrina Kaif
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan Wins Eid, Collects MASSIVE Rs 25 Cr

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan Wins Eid, Collects MASSIVE Rs 25 Cr

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 2: Salman Khan starrer witnesses a big jump on the occasion of Eid.

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 12:00 IST

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office: Salman Khan rules Eid weekend.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan has won over Eid again! The actor’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnessed a massive jump on the second day, pushing the film close to the Rs 50 crore mark. According to Taran Adarsh, the film collected Rs 25.75 cr. on Eid. The film witnessed a jump of 62.87%.

“#SalmanKhan’s superstardom is on display as #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [#Eid]… Biz escalates across the board… #SalmanKhan + #Eid = 🔥🔥🔥… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr. Total: ₹ 41.56 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

“The lukewarm biz at metros on Day 1 was worrisome, but the jump on Day 2 must’ve come as a big relief for its investors… However, it’s the mass belt that has gone on an overdrive on Day 2, which means that the film should enjoy strong innings in those sectors in days to come," he added.

On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan released his multi-starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film marked Salman’s first Eid release on the big screen after four years. While Salman headlined the film, the Farhad Samjhi directorial also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari.

News18’s review of the film reads: “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan doesn’t need you to put your grey matter to use and the makers are unapologetic about that. It is simplistic and run-of-the-mill and lacks novelty and even a purpose. It is sheer fluff and out-and-out popcorn entertainment. Keep your judgements and rationale aside and it might not disappoint you."

