Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 3: Salman Khan Film Breaks Records, Earns Rs 27 Crores

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s latest release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has set the box office on fire. The film might have had a slow start at the ticket window, but it picked up pace on Eid and how! The film has collected Rs 26.61 crores on day 3 of its release, according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also witnessed a massive jump on the second day, pushing the film’s total close to the Rs 50 crore mark. According to Sunday’s box office figures, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has earned Rs 26.61 crores, which has taken its total to Rs 68.17 crores.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan packs a solid total in its opening weekend… #SalmanKhan’s star power + Eid festivities ensured #HouseFull boards across many properties on Sat and Sun… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr, Sun 26.61 cr. Total: Rs 68.17 cr."

On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan released his multi-starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film marked Salman’s first Eid release on the big screen after four years. While Salman headlined the film, the Farhad Samjhi directorial also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari.

News18’s review of the film reads: “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan doesn’t need you to put your grey matter to use and the makers are unapologetic about that. It is simplistic and run-of-the-mill and lacks novelty and even a purpose. It is sheer fluff and out-and-out popcorn entertainment. Keep your judgements and rationale aside and it might not disappoint you."

