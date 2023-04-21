Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Prediction: Salman Khan Film Likely to Earn Rs 18 Cr on Day 1

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release this weekend. The film is headlined by Salman Khan and is all set to take over the Eid weekend. Salman is returning to the big screen on the occasion of Eid after four years and he is making sure it is a grand return with the multi-starrer. Apart from the superstar, the Farhad Samjhi directorial also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari.

While the trailers and songs have garnered mixed reactions from audiences, trade experts are positive that Salman Khan will work his magic with the Eid release. An optimistic Atul Mohan tells News18.com exclusively that fans are looking forward to seeing Salman return to the big screen in the leading role. He also feels that the family entertainer is likely to bring family audiences to the cinema halls.

Advertisement

“The movie looks good. It has drama, emotion, and action, something that Salman’s fans look forward to. The film is packaged also well, it looks colourful, packed with songs, and seems like a movie you can take the family to go watch," the trade expert says, noting that the film could work. He also points out that the film will work after the Eid ka Chand is spotted, which is expected to be on Friday evening.

But will Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan recreate the magic of Salman’s movies like it used to pre-pandemic? Producer and film business expert Girish Johar explains Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has numerous factors in play that were not the case before the pandemic.

He points out that previously, watching Salman’s movies was an integral Eid celebration. However, now a few factors have changed. “The box office dynamics, the audiences’ consumption pattern, and the quality consumption have changed post the pandemic. Salman is facing these changes in factors for the first time as a solo release (Radhe was a digital release in India and in Antim, he was not headlining the film.) These variable factors will be at play when it comes to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," he says, adding that we’ve seen how unpredictable the box office has been in the past two years so comparing Salman’s film’s box office collection pre and post-pandemic might not fit right.

He added that given Eid is on Saturday and not Friday, it could impact the film. “If the film is good, the film will have a bumper start on Saturday, given the full-blown Eid celebration. But if the word of mouth might not be in the film’s favour on Friday, it could affect the film’s box office this time," he adds.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Johar believes Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has a goodish buzz and it could open to at least Rs 15 crore or Rs 18 crore. Mohan also predicts a similar opening-day collection. However, he believes that the film stands a chance at collecting Rs 85 crore to Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here