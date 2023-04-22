Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Day 1 Box Office: Salman Khan Starrer Off To a Decent Start; Earns Rs 15 Cr

The promotions for Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan began late but still generated significant excitement among fans. The film revolves around two younger siblings must wait to marry until their elder brother becomes attached, but he’s ageing and still a bachelor. It co-stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and others in pivotal roles.

Based on initial estimates reported on Friday, the film had a decent start at the box office, prior to the significant Eid holiday. The tremendous buzz surrounding the film has contributed to decent opening day earnings. According to boxofficeindia.com, the film’s morning collections rank fourth highest post-pandemic, trailing only ‘Pathaan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Brahmastra’ featuring Ranbir Kapoor, and ‘Sooryavanshi’ starring Akshay Kumar. According to the report, KKBKKJ’s performance has been mostly limited to a few mass areas, and not in metro cities, except for Hyderabad. The movie is doing well in states such as UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Andhra, and has earned around Rs 15 crore nett.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweet, the opening day collection for KKBKKJ was Rs 15.81 crore, which is comparatively lower than Salman Khan’s previous Eid releases from 2010 to 2019.

Advertisement

Comparing the opening day collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with other Salman Khan Eid releases, he mentioned that Salman’s 2019 film Bharat earned ₹ 42.30 crore on its opening day, while his 2018 film Race 3 made a staggering ₹ 29.17 crore on day 1. In 2017, Tubelight earned ₹ 21.15 crore on release day, and in 2016, Sultan earned ₹ 36.54 crore on its first day. Bajrangi Bhaijaan, released in 2015, collected ₹ 27.25 crore on the opening day, and Kick, which was released in 2014, earned ₹ 26.40 crore on its opening day. Similarly, Ek Tha Tiger earned ₹ 32.93 crore on its release day in 2012, while in 2011, Bodyguard collected ₹ 21.60 crore on its opening day.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here