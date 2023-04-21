Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan First Review Declares Salman Khan Film A 'Winner' And 'Must-Watch'

Salman Khan is making a comeback on the big screen after a haitus of four years with his action-packed drama, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which releases today. Directed by Farhad Samjhi, the film is loosely based on Ajith’s 2014 film Veeram and features an ensemble cast, including Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam.

The film’s success at the box office is being keenly watched, given the recent history of formulaic films not performing well, with the exception of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, in which Salman, too, had a cameo. Salman and Shah Rukh will also be seen together in Tiger 3. The movie’s trailer gives a glimpse of the plot, in which Salman plays the role of an elder brother to three siblings who are keen on getting him married. The story takes an unexpected turn when Salman’s character falls in love with Bhagyalaxmi (played by Pooja Hegde), who is under threat from a notorious criminal. As the film’s release coincides with Eid celebrations, trade experts predict that it will face its true test tomorrow. But, for now, Twitter is buzzing with reviews. The movie has largely received positive feedback with a few dubbing it average. Take a look at few of the reviews:

Film trade analyst dubbed it a “One time watchable movie".

Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to give the film a positive feedback. He wrote, “It will make you laugh, get you emotional but most importantly be ready with your whistles- for this is a quintessential Bhaijaan Movie- Action Packed Family Drama…. #KKBKKJ @BeingSalmanKhan show all the way!! @VenkyMama in the climax is 🔥🔥 @hegdepooja 👌🏽👌🏽 comic timing …"

Another user compared it with Salman’s blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya and wrote, “1st half done - Engaging & entertaining 🔥 There is a tadka of Maine Pyar Kiya which is highly entertaining 👍👍 Songs placement is also decent."

Salman has traditionally been able to attract audiences to the theatres with his Eid releases, and it remains to be seen if Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will continue this trend.

